Regarding black people, Muslims, Jews, Spanish-speaking people and LGBT people: If the only thing that bothers you about these people is their existence, then there’s something wrong with you.
Hopefully, you can build a settlement on Mars some day and move there. Then the rest of us can spend more time focused on eliminating gun violence and global warming here on Earth.
But I don’t know what you’re going to do up there for entertainment, because there aren’t any Martians to hate.
Maybe you could declare yourselves Martian citizens, and then start hating Earthlings.
It’ll be great for you, again!
Ben Thompson Jr.
Lebanon