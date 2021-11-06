The greatest threat that humanity faces is not an external threat like the pandemic or natural disasters. In my view, it is the collective psychosis of the mind. When open debate and difference of opinions are not heard and considered, hundreds of millions could die.

History shows us what happens when ideas can no longer be debated: Nazi Germany, the communist Soviet Union, communist China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, Libya, Syria and the war on terror.

In his 1994 book “The Age of Extremes: A History of the World, 1914-1991,” Eric Hobsbawm provided a figure of 187 million “killed or allowed to die by human decision” over the book’s period of 75 years.

In my view, the mainstream news media offer nothing more than a few facts amid the opinions of former members of Congress, military officers, past government officials and think-tank representatives who slant entire interviews toward their desired political outcomes. Their facts are stressed, while other important facts are omitted altogether.

Fear sells, and our news media are constantly selling death and destruction; a threat to our national security at every turn. They are even turning us against each other by magnifying our differences, rather than the things that bind us together as human beings — love, family, community and country.

So, let’s keep an open mind and watch for biased reporting and slanted opinions. Instead, examine all of the news thoroughly. Death and destruction may be around the next corner — or it may have been planted in your mind.

Donald Noll

East Cocalico Township