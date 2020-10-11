When does life begin?

This is an often-asked question. It is important to first examine the physiology of human reproduction. The sperm and egg are living cells that come from living beings. In other words, life comes from life. We humans have been designed as vessels to ensure the continuation of life and love. This continuity is visible when we see the similarities that are passed from parent to child.

The answer to the question requires a search all the way back through the ages to our Creator — the giver of life and love.

Harry and Sue Krushinsky

Manheim Township