The mass shootings in the United States are horrifying. About 21,000 Americans were killed by guns last year (excluding suicides), hundreds of them in mass shootings. I’m all for limiting guns to Americans serving in the National Guard (“a well regulated Militia”), but I’m focused on the bigger picture.

About 350,000 Americans are killed annually by carbon pollution caused by burning fossil fuels. It’s less sensational than shootings, but involves far more deaths. And, like shooting deaths, those numbers go up nearly every year. About 20% of U.S. and global deaths annually are caused by carbon pollution, according to Harvard University. Far more Americans are killed by carbon pollution than by guns and the pandemic combined.

We can end the use of fossil fuels and dramatically lower energy costs, improve our health and bolster our economy. Solar/wind energy (with storage) is now cheaper than any fossil fuel and drops in price every year. And those energy resources are projected to be nearly free by 2030. The recurring inflationary spikes of fossil fuels would be a thing of the past. Solar/wind prices only go in one direction: down.

The European Union has mandated sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Those sanctions will end fossil fuel imports from Russia by the end of this year. Europe was already on the path to renewable energy with its own Green New Deal, which aimed to cut emissions by over 55% by 2030. Now it will blow past those emissions goals, combating climate change while producing continually cheaper energy that will create economic growth without inflation.

If we’re smart, we’ll do the same.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township

