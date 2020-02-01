Regarding the Jan. 29 letter “Blame the divide on Democrats”:
It seems every time I turn on cable news, one of President Donald Trump’s agents is crying and asking why Democrats hate Trump. One word: birther. As far back as 2011, Trump started his “birther” talk about President Barack Obama. Now, I may be wrong, but I don’t remember Obama saying one word, good or bad, about Trump. (Though he did crack a joke at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on the eve of the Osama bin Laden raid.)
A friend of mine asked me a while back why I didn’t support Trump as I should, since he was our president. My response was, you should ask Trump that same question about when Obama was our president. That was the last time my friend spoke to me.
If you’re not aware that Trump’s No. 1 goal is seemingly to reverse everything from Obama’s administration, you must be living under a rock. The one thing Trump can’t reverse is the killing of bin Laden. But stay tuned to Fox News because it won’t be long before Rudy Giuliani announces that he has, in fact, found bin Laden hiding in the caves in Tora Bora.
Just one more thing: If Obama had stood beside Vladimir Putin and said he believes Putin above his own intelligence agencies, the Republicans wouldn’t have impeached Obama. I think they would have done much worse the minute he stepped off Air Force One.
Bob Daecher
Lititz