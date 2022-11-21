In 2007, famed feminist author Naomi Wolf (a Yale graduate, Rhodes scholar and adviser to the Bill Clinton and Al Gore presidential campaigns) published a book titled “The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot.”

In it, she posited events of the early 2000s paralleled steps taken in the early years of the 20th-century dictatorships of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Josef Stalin.

The common steps that all three took were:

— Invoke terrifying internal and external enemies.

— Develop a thug caste or paramilitary force not answerable to citizens.

— Set up an internal surveillance system.

— Infiltrate and harass citizens’ groups.

— Engage in arbitrary detention and release, targeting key individuals.

— Control the press.

— Cast criticism as espionage and dissent as treason.

— Subvert the rule of law.

In 2022, it seems that tens of millions of Americans are concerned about what they view as the politicization and weaponization of the powers of the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI. As I see it, the powers seem to be used for the express purpose of carrying out a vicious campaign to vilify, demonize and prosecute the Biden administration’s “enemies.”

Those “enemies” seem to be the more than 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and may be determined to do so again in 2024.

The big question is whether the process that led to dictatorships in Germany, Italy and the Soviet Union will be fully replicated in America in the 2020s.

In other words, will America take action to restore our constitutional values before we suffer the same fate as the people of Germany, Italy and the Soviet Union nearly a century ago?

Put another way, will America heed Wolf’s call, or will she simply wind up as another wolf howling into the winds of history?

Bernie Schriver

East Petersburg