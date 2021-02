The “but for” test says that an action is a cause of an injury if, but for the action, the injury wouldn’t have occurred. In other words, would the harm have occurred if the defendant hadn’t acted in the way they did? If the answer is no, then the action caused the harm.

Is there anyone out there who believes the events of Jan. 6 would have happened if President Donald Trump hadn’t initiated and propagated the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him?

Guilty.

Kevin Urbansky

Rapho Township