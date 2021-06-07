Our democracy is seemingly on the brink of collapse. And many of my friends who think they are patriotic are making that collapse more likely by uncritically accepting the Big Lie (the false claim that the election was stolen from Donald Trump) and by looking the other way when Republican politicians take steps to restrict voting — supposedly to make elections “more secure.”

Trump’s own attorney general declared that there was no significant fraud in the 2020 election. His own election cybersecurity chief called the election “the most secure in American history.” Numerous recounts and about 60 court cases confirmed those judgments.

Still, the drumbeat goes on, seemingly in the hope that, as Hitler’s propagandist Joseph Goebbels is said to have put it, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

Goebbels was right. More than half of Republicans buy the Big Lie and most of the others do nothing to refute it.

Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, predicted that if Trump lost, there would not be a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn (whose presidential pardon rescued him from prison for lying about his Russia connections), urged him to declare martial law in some of the states that Trump lost. Now Flynn has essentially promoted a Myanmar-style military coup in the United States!

If Trump’s supporters don't change their acquiescence in all this, America will no longer be a democracy! Maybe that’s OK with enough of them to make it happen. We hope and pray not.

Paul S. Dodge

New Holland