In the Dec. 31 letter “Restaurants vs. big-box stores,” the writer asks the difference between eating a burger at a family restaurant and going to a Walmart with many people.

The difference is that at a restaurant, you have to take your mask off to eat and your hands are constantly in close proximity with your mouth, nose and eyes.

However, high ceilings for proper ventilation, sanitized carts and baskets, compulsory mask-wearing, and proper social distancing are all reasons you are still allowed to go to large stores like Walmart. Plus, there is no reason to remove your mask at a store like you would to eat at a restaurant.

Nora Schlegel

East Hempfield Township