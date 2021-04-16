Last week, President Joe Biden presented one of his typical gun control speeches that included misinformation. These mistaken “facts” were intended, in my view, to inflame.

I will address just one of them. Biden said that gun manufacturers are the only industry in the U.S. that is immune to lawsuits. That is flat-out not true.

On one side, a car manufacturer generally cannot be held responsible for the criminal use of an automobile; a drug manufacturer generally cannot be held responsible for the criminal use of a drug; and the U.S. Postal Service cannot be held responsible for the fraudulent use of the mail.

On the other side, a gun manufacturer can be held responsible if the product is shown to be defective and that defect results in injury or death. Any manufacturer is responsible for defects.

No other manufacturer is held responsible for the illegal use of their product. Why should it be any different for a gun manufacturer?

Larry Creasy

Salisbury Township