Climate change is real and, whether we believe it or not, it is affecting our lives every day.

Across the world, temperatures, hurricanes and wildfires are increasing. And rainfall patterns seem to be changing in the western United States. Much of this change can be attributed to our use of fossil fuels —coal, oil and gas — which produce harmful pollutants.

One answer to this serious problem is renewable energy — wind and solar. And millions of Americans are working today in these fields, improving our environment and making good money. Wind and solar are already cheaper than fossil fuels for the producers and for the consumer.

In 2018, there were 2.4 million renewable energy jobs in the U.S. — fast-growing jobs like wind turbine technician and solar installer. They may not replace gas and oil for quite a while, but we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels by supporting new technologies and educating our young people for a safer, healthier future.

We cannot do this with the current administration. President Donald Trump has, at times, called climate change a hoax and, in my view, has kept us in the scientific Dark Ages. He has gutted essential environmental legislation, endangering the health of our children and grandchildren.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris respect the science and will work hard to put the United States back on track — no easy task now.

I urge you to vote for sanity on Nov. 3.

Edward C. Shane

Manor Township