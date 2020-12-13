Not since the Greeks used the Trojan horse to trick Troy into letting them into their gates has this strategy been used as effectively as by the Democrats in the recent election.

Joe “I’m a moderate” Biden seems to be the ideological Trojan horse who earned the voters’ confidence and will then unleash the surprise of a left-wing, radical agenda.

Just look at the Cabinet he is assembling and his plans for the first 100 days! The subterfuge worked more than 3,000 years ago, and it just worked again. The “gift” of a moderate president whom you voted for is not what you are getting.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township