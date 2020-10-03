My son and I were one of the families who met with Joe Biden when he was in Lancaster this summer to talk about health care. Biden was sharp as a tack, on point and had a clear vision for the future of health care in this country.

I have been advocating for health care reform in Washington, D.C., for well over a decade, meeting with both Democrats and Republicans. Biden is one of the most sincere, thoughtful and compassionate leaders I have ever met.

As part of the Obama administration, Biden helped secure the patient protections we have now, such as protection from discrimination due to preexisting conditions; young adults remaining on parents’ coverage until age 26; free preventive care (mammograms, pap exams, etc.); ending lifetime and monthly caps on coverage; mental health coverage; coverage for substance abuse counseling; and the elimination of the practice of rescinding coverage when you get sick — just to name a few.

Why would anyone other than insurance companies want to eliminate these protections?

We need leaders who represent us. Biden comes from a working-class family and understands our daily struggles firsthand. Donald Trump is a trust fund heir from New York City. Now ask yourself: Who best represents you?

Stacie Ritter

Manheim