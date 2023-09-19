President Joe Biden: I wouldn’t want you on my team with all the errors you make. Your affection is as warm as an ice cube! You didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio, after the train derailment in February and worst of all, you tried to make a kitchen fire at your Delaware home equivalent to the losses in Maui.

The situation at our southern border is a total disaster, creating anxiety all over the United States. Not following the law allows anyone to cross the border — we could be called the United States of all countries.

Anyone with one ounce of common sense can see that those who crossed the border illegally often are treated better than our homeless and our military veterans, who fought for our freedom. And now we seem to have illegal drugs coming across our borders in record amounts.

You ended former President Donald Trump’s plan to finish the border wall and you’re not sufficiently using our natural resources, so other countries are profiting off the sale of oil.

You stated in your inaugural address that you were going to put the United States on the path to unity. Unfortunately, you took the wrong path! Anyone with common sense can see the results of your big and small lies. I suggest you take a chair, sit on the beach and try to put your common sense in gear and get America back on the right path. Wake up, America!

C.L. Frackman

West Lampeter Township