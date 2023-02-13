Recent news reports have described some homeowners’ anger toward PPL Electric Utilities for the significant increase in electricity costs. I believe that this anger is misplaced, as can be shown by chasing the cost increases back to their source.

I have a total-electric home and keep a record of prior costs. For comparison, I will reference my January 2023 billing to January 2021. Both have 34 billing days, the same average temperature of 35 degrees and electrical usage within 1% of each other.

My 2023 usage was billed at $594, versus $367 in 2021.

Why was there a $227 increase (62%) in cost for 2023? The three cost factors for electricity are generation, transmission and delivery. The delivery cost (PPL’s portion) increased $10. The transmission cost actually decreased by $10. But my generation cost increased by $227.

The 62% increase in overall cost was totally from the increased generation cost — 12.3 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2023 under President Joe Biden’s energy policies, compared to 4.73 cents per kWh in 2021 under former President Donald Trump’s policy.

I believe that my PPL cost increase can be traced directly to an increase in fossil fuel costs under President Biden. His destructive energy policies involved killing the Keystone XL pipeline project, restricting oil and natural gas exploration and threatening to raise taxes on oil companies while selling our strategic oil reserves to other countries.

In my opinion, the real culprit traces back one more step — to those who voted for Biden for president while knowing his plans. They have no right to complain.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township