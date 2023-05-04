President Joe Biden, you announced you’ll run for reelection to “finish the job!”

Let’s see ... You will finish:

— Destroying our energy independence and draining our oil reserves, which our military may need in the future.

— Weakening our military with “woke” nonsense.

— Continuing the open southern border, with millions of immigrants coming here illegally and burdening our country’s resources, all while you and Vice President Kamala Harris refuse to honor your oaths of office to protect American citizens against foreign invaders, drugs and human trafficking.

— Making us more vulnerable to radical elements in the Middle East and South Asia due to the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan.

— Pushing electric cars onto families who cannot afford them.

— And ignoring inflation by listening to inept advisers.

The list could go on and on.

You will not get my vote! You are in cognitive disarray. You’re not accountable to Americans without prescripted note cards. You couldn’t even remember that you recently went to Ireland.

By the way, I grew up in the Scranton area. I never heard of you there. Get over that “Scranton good old boy” stuff. I understand you left Scranton with your lunch bucket when you were about 10 years old. Perhaps you should retire and enjoy your six — or is it seven? — grandchildren.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township