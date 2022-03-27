So, President Joe Biden is responsible for the world’s ills.

Of course, the savior of the free world, former President Donald Trump, declared that one of his first priorities would be infrastructure.

He vowed that Mexico would pay for the border wall.

He promised that health care costs would be reduced.

He said that his “love letters” to North Korea would end that country’s nuclear program.

He said scuttling the Iran agreement would make the world safer.

He said China, where he produced and sold many of his products, was the greatest economic threat.

He said Vladimir Putin was a misunderstood good guy.

He increased the deficit by granting billionaires huge tax exemptions.

He tried to coerce election officials.

He first pushed harmful anti-vaccination views — until he needed COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Biden gave us an infrastructure program, increased COVID-19 containment measures, provided economic assistance during the pandemic and stood up to Putin.

Biden was criticized for his Afghanistan withdrawal, though many there waited until the last minute to leave, as some did in Ukraine. He was criticized for ending the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, even though farmers and citizens protested it following a massive Keystone Pipeline spill that destroyed farmlands in North Dakota in 2019. He warned the world about Russia’s planned invasion of Ukraine.

But make no mistake. Biden is responsible for the world’s ills and Trump is the savior of the free world. It’s all so obvious.

William Overly

Manheim Township