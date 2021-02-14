In a very short time since his election, it is already clear that President Joe Biden has spent more time preparing for and being on the job than President Donald Trump did in many months, even years. It is obvious that he solicits facts from experts in place to help and guide him. That is, he actually reads, discusses and evaluates what they have shared with him.

For four years, Trump seemingly used his time to watch Fox News, to tweet, to tend to his hair, to hit the tanning bed, to play golf and to hold rallies. But Biden seems most interested in working to improve life in the U.S. and to try to get us all to pull together to do so.

According to conservative Michael Gerson, writing in The Washington Post, Trump preached an approach to government that “feeds a sense of White victimhood. It emphasizes emotion over reason. It denigrates experts and expertise. It slanders outsiders and blames them for social and economic ills. ... It accepts the lies of a leader as a deeper form of political truth. It revels in anger and dehumanization. It praises law and order while reserving the right to disobey the law and overturn political order through violence.”

Conservative David Frum has offered that Trump “could use words only to demean, disparage, defame, and deceive.”

Biden has already shown that he emphasizes improvement and moving ahead, reason over guesswork, sharing over blaming, communicating over accusation, and commitment and hope over separation. It is clear that better days lie ahead — for all.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township