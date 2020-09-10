I am responding to the Sept. 4 letter “Voting for more than President Trump.” The writer apparently believes the following will happen if Joe Biden is elected:

— He will lead us to impending socialism — presumably such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, unemployment compensation, worker’s compensation, disability payments and economic stimulus payments. These are programs that have benefited millions of Americans.

— He will erase history. History is in books and on the internet, not in statues to traitors built in some instances by the Ku Klux Klan.

— He will not support the military. Biden is not the person who reportedly calls prisoners of war, fallen soldiers and veterans like me “losers” and “suckers” for serving their country.

— He will suppress facts and news. Like President Donald Trump? Who is always yelling “fake news” when facts are reported that he doesn’t like?

— Violence will be provoked. Who is seemingly more guilty of that than Trump, the great divider who constantly promotes hate? To say nothing of his pathetic handling of the pandemic, the results of which provoke some violence.

The letter writer makes reference to falsifying academic credentials. Is that just like someone else taking your college entrance exam? How about approximately 20,000 lies and misleading statements by Trump since he was elected? And then there’s his fraudulent Trump University.

Now Trump is essentially telling his followers to vote twice, which is a felony. Is there a law against someone encouraging a crime?

But, amazingly, the letter writer calls Biden supporters oblivious.

Jack Blevins

Columbia