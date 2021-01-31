It didn’t take long after the inauguration for our new “devout Catholic” President Joe Biden to show his true colors.

President Biden’s Jan. 22 statement on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade is in direct conflict with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, plain and simple. The statement that “the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade” into federal law is an insult, in my view,to Catholics who are truly devout.

It’s time for all Catholics to stand up for what they believe and communicate that belief directly to President Biden at whitehouse.gov/contact. It is also time for our Catholic bishops and clergy to be true shepherds of the faith and lead their congregations in a revitalized crusade against abortion.

Consider this excerpt from “A Prayer for America” by John Carroll, the Roman Catholic Church’s first U.S. bishop, in 1791:

“We pray O God of might, wisdom and justice, through whom authority is rightly administered, laws are enacted, and judgment decreed, assist with your Holy Spirit of counsel and fortitude the president of these United States, that his administration may be conducted in righteousness and be eminently useful to your people over whom he presides; by encouraging due respect for virtue and religion; by a faithful execution of the laws in justice and mercy; and by restraining vice and immorality.”

Let all Catholics pray for a conversion of heart by President Biden.

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township