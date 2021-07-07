President Joe Biden is doing a great job?

Really? Canceled Keystone XL pipeline and canceled sanctions on Russia’s pipeline. Gas prices up and going higher. He doesn’t seem willing to confront China on the origin of COVID-19. Go figure!

Democrats now claim Republicans don’t back the police. They blame the current border crisis on former President Donald Trump. Really? Wake up. I’m tired of the mainstream media, including LNP | LancasterOnline editorials, bashing Republicans (more than 70 million Americans voted for Trump). Maybe members of the media should do what I do and watch both Fox and CNN and see which is fair and balanced.

I wonder how many people voted for Biden without looking at the Democrats’ policies beyond just hating Trump. If Hunter Biden’s last name was Trump, his laptop would get daily headlines. Hunter now may be selling his ink-blow art for thousands of dollars to unnamed buyers.

Biden campaigned on not raising taxes on the middle class. Well, inflation is going up, consumer prices are up and gas prices are up. There’s no need to raise taxes on the middle class — Biden just did it via his administration’s policies. And how about Vice President Kamala Harris? When confronted with the fact that she hadn’t been to the U.S.-Mexico border, her reply was, “I haven’t been to Europe” (she subsequently visited the border).

The Democrats are on course to bankrupt the country with a $6 trillion spending spree. Biden is on track to unseat Jimmy Carter as, in my view, the worst president ever. And I believe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the “Squad” and “woke” are all bad jokes.

John Nickle

Manheim Township