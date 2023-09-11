One of the biggest hurdles for President Joe Biden’s reelection is the problem of his age. Sometimes he falls, like President Gerald Ford, or mumbles like a toddler. But those aren’t the issues, are they?

No, the issue is that Biden doesn’t represent the future. Neither does former President Donald Trump, for that matter. Nor do U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell or Dianne Feinstein.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was wrong when she said the U.S. Senate is “the most privileged nursing home in the country” — but she was only wrong because she excluded the U.S. House of Representatives, the White House and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden entered office with the delusion that he had a broad mandate to govern. In reality, his historic victory was due to one simple reason: He wasn’t Trump.

Unfortunately, Biden’s misinterpretation of that moment means he took the wrong lesson from America’s 36th president, Lyndon B. Johnson. Biden’s mandate was never to build some Great Society. Rather, it was to focus all his energies on executing the office of the presidency by avoiding political distractions like reelection.

Biden has spent too much time and political capital pandering to donors and pretending the GOP isn’t controlled by extremists — acting as if they are good-faith partners.

Whether he is too weak, too unwilling or too misguided, President Biden is not the person to lead this country to greener pastures. Therefore, he ought to renounce his candidacy while there is still adequate time for a healthy Democratic primary to defeat the insidious vestiges of Trumpism.

Chris DeWalt

Strasburg