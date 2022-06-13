For his planned trip to the Middle East, President Joe Biden may be considering a visit with Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia. In my view, to meet with Salman would be a very bad mistake.

I believe that Salman is a morally bankrupt authoritarian — one of the world’s worst, just like Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both are waging brutal wars — in Yemen and Ukraine — and both of them assassinate and detain political opponents and journalists.

The U.S. government must not capitulate to Saudi Arabia in hopes that it will release more oil into the global markets. That strategy would not only compromise our morals; it’s also flawed.

Even if Saudi Arabia pumps more oil, such action cannot replace the loss of the Russian supply overnight. In my view, a better way to help U.S. families struggling with the cost of gas would be to put the heat on oil company CEOs for their greedy price gouging. A number of congressional champions have already proposed this measure.

Finally, given the growing threat of climate change, we should limit the power of petrostates (such as Russia and Saudi Arabia) and transition quickly to clean energy, so that neither Salman, nor Putin, nor anyone else can hold the world hostage just because they sit on big puddles of oil.

To put it simply, a meeting between Biden and Salman would only serve to strengthen tyrannical power structures that are bad for people, nations and planet Earth.

Daniel Erdman

Lancaster