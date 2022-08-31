I graduated from medical school in 1985 with $50,000 in student loan debt. Along with most of the college students of my generation, I repaid those federal loans as I was able to over a period of years.

My parents were dyed-in-the-wool Democrats of the John F. Kennedy mold. I was taught that you don’t look to the government and your fellow citizens to solve your problems, especially when you sign your name to loan documents. If you signed the contract, you were responsible to repay the money.

President Joe Biden: You may consider your program to be a redistribution of wealth, but I think my folks would say you’re a thief — reaching into the pockets of the majority of the hardworking, taxpaying citizens and stealing from their lifestyle in order to satisfy your far-left political base. This is wrong.

I want to apply for the president’s loan forgiveness program to the tune of $10,000 in 1985 dollars. I do not expect to receive a check for any portion of my debt from 1985, but if I do, I will feel guilty stealing from my fellow citizens. To that end, and to assuage my moral compass, I promise to donate that money to charity. Every penny!

Stacey M. Fink, M.D.

Lebanon