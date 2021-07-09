As a member of the Roman Catholic faith, I ask myself one question: Why would the church — the one place for solace in times of heartache; the one place I put my trust, faith, heart and soul into; the one place that is supposed to be our rock; the one place we could count on to speak God’s word and continue to be our voice against the evils of this world — give Holy Communion (the body of Christ) to a president who supports legalized abortion?

Abortion, in my view, is a crime against humanity and the defenseless. Some people will say that this issue is not the most important issue of the day, but where else do you think this culture of violence begins, if not with the killing of the unborn in the womb? And so we wait and pray that the church will finally come forward with a clear and firm message against allowing President Joe Biden to receive the sacred host, which we depend on to be the bread of life.

Do we honestly think that we are any different than the Christians in Germany, who were said to sing louder to silence the sound of the passing trains?

Eileen F. Schober

Lancaster