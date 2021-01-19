I am a concerned moderate Republican.

On Jan. 13, with the second impeachment of President Donald Trump being presented to the U.S. House of Representatives and all the political rhetoric going on, I decided I needed to go for a walk to clear my thoughts.

While walking, I listened to a podcast of New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman doing a presentation for No Labels, an organization created 10 years ago by numerous federal elected individuals who were frustrated by the divisive rhetoric in Washington.

The hourlong presentation by Friedman covered many topics and included a questions-and-answers period with the bipartisan members of No Labels. Friedman closed his presentation with the idea that we need to find a way for Americans to feel connected, protected and respected.

With that in mind, I suggest that the first thing President-elect Joe Biden should do to advance this idea is appoint a bipartisan commission to investigate the 2020 election and answer the many questions almost 50% of the American voters have about it. If the elected president wants to create unity and engage the country behind him, he will announce this as one of his key initiatives in the first 100 days of his administration. This would show the country he values and cares about everyone.

Madelyn Buckwalter

Warwick Township