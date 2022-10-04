U.S. House Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, caused a stir in August by saying she didn’t believe President Joe Biden would run again in 2024, even though his official position is that he will (she subsequently apologized). While I firmly believe Biden’s indecision and negligence remain a better alternative than another presidency based on deliberate Trumpian malice, Biden is not the future America wants or needs.

His mild rhetoric far surpasses his feckless actions on several issues, including reversing inhumane immigration policies, safeguarding women’s rights, expanding health care, restoring American prestige abroad, addressing the imminent climate crises, and protecting Americans against hate crimes and mass shooters, etc. At the height of his political capital, he seemingly spent it on what? He recognized the Armenian genocide. This was a long-overdue symbolic action, but America is desperate for a firm response to four years of hate — not to mention the frightening state of the republic and a recent coup attempt.

America remains on the brink of a constitutional crisis because militant Trumpism still exists even if former President Donald Trump no longer holds office. How many things did Trump accomplish by executive fiat? How would a comparable form of executive governance be unjustifiable if it was exerted beneficently, with true compassion and consideration for the common good? Biden’s best course of action would be to wield his executive power and, like President Lyndon B. Johnson, step aside for someone better. This gerontocracy must end.

Christopher DeWalt

Strasburg