This is regarding the column by The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne that was published in the Jan. 29 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Biden and the struggle for Catholicism”).

Dionne writes that Pope Francis regularly speaks against abortion, but that Francis has repeatedly criticized those who cast abortion as the church’s top priority.

Dionne must be unaware that Francis has publicly stated that “the right to life is the first among human rights.’’

Also, canon law of the Roman Catholic Church states that the intentional taking of life (abortion, euthanasia) is “intrinsically evil,” and “must always be rejected and opposed and must never be supported or condoned.”

President Joe Biden opposes the Hyde Amendment, which forbids taxpayer funding of abortion. He has already reversed the Mexico City Policy, which prevented our tax dollars from funding abortion overseas. I believe that Biden shows a strong disregard for the sanctity of human life.

Being personally opposed to abortion but voting for it is hypocritical. In my view, abortion is evil whether you are sitting in a church pew or the executive office of the president. Biden is obligated by his faith, but also by compassion, to stop the killing of those who cannot defend themselves.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon