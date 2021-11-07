I have been giving some thought to why President Joe Biden continues to not be truthful and even lies to the American public at times.

At first I thought that he thinks we all are not paying attention. But I finally came to the conclusion that Biden is a politician rather than a leader. Think about it. As a longtime senator he could say whatever he wanted without any real ramifications, and then make excuses as needed. He didn’t have “ownership” of much, so his propensity to spin the truth had no effect.

Now that he is president, he is a creature of habit and continues that style of communication. But now it has major ramifications and demonstrates, in my view, his continued inability to “own” the responsibilities of president and the need to be truthful to the American public. His poll numbers reflect that.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township