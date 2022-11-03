I never thought that I would vote Democratic, but I am surprised that President Joe Biden has accomplished so much in his quiet ways. I believe that he has prepared a better future for our children.

The bills that he has signed into law, some with bipartisan support, will improve our country for many years to come. They don’t carry Biden’s name, so we don’t necessarily recognize him when they are implemented. A few examples:

— A massive law to slow global warming, though some elements will require our participation.

— Safer drinking water.

— Broadband internet availability for rural areas.

— Fixing crumbling roads and bridges.

— Safer gun ownership, passed with bipartisan support.

— Medicare will negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices of medications.

Also: Unemployment is down and relationships with our allies that were badly scarred by the former president have improved.

I have voted Republican in the past, but what is going on? The truth seems to be lost in the party. Many true Republicans are not running for reelection. Their reputations will be smeared by former President Donald Trump if they dare to speak up and tell the truth about his actions. Many are receiving threats from Trump’s followers. We are losing our own U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a true Republican, possibly for that reason.

I believe that something scary has happened to the Republican Party. Many are closing their eyes and ears to what really is happening. I heard Trump trying to get the Georgia secretary of state, a Republican, to “find 11,780 votes” so that Trump could be declared the winner in that state. The secretary of state refused. The call was recorded and we all heard it on TV.

We also heard Trump standing at the podium on Jan. 6, 2021, shouting: “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

They did, and Trump didn’t stop them.

Maria Neville

Lancaster