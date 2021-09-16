I was frankly alarmed by President Joe Biden’s speech last week about the COVID-19 crisis.

I have my two Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination shots, plan to get the third one in December and have no issue with them.

But I believe the tone of Biden’s speech effectively has turned fellow citizens with different opinions into subjects (not citizens) of an authoritarian government.

And something else is going on. Apparently the right to privacy and the right to control what goes into one’s own body are being called into question.

Be careful on how far this goes! If a person does not have the right to say no to vaccines, for whatever reason, a future government or administration may say that a woman — based on this decision — also has no right to privacy or to control her own body, and may not abort her child. Because a life is involved in that decision, as well.

So be very, very careful of what you wish for; you may get it, but may not like the results in the future.

Dan LaRue

Lebanon