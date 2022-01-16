The writer of the Jan. 2 letter “President Biden must say ‘no’ ” blames President Joe Biden’s job performance rating on the student loan dilemma.

This problem started well before Biden’s presidency. But Biden is highly culpable through bankruptcy legislation he promoted as a U.S. senator in 1977 — legislation that removed the right of bankruptcy for student loans. When lenders saw no threat of bankruptcy, all manner of evil ensued, including price-gouging, hyperinflation, a 99% rejection rate for forgiveness programs and many other abuses. Student loans have also fueled tuition hyperinflation worse than any other sector, including health care.

This is not students’ fault. They had nothing to do with creating this lending scam. The letter writer asserts that “no one forces (borrowers) into any decision,” but students and their parents are rarely told that the most fundamental consumer protections are gone. They are led like sheep to the slaughter by their colleges. Shame on the letter writer for this cheap shot.

This is not a “bad borrower” problem — it is an unconstitutional, predatory government lending problem.

The letter writer could just as easily blame GOP lawmakers, who held the U.S. House, Senate and Oval Office several times over the decades as this problem grew, but refused to stop it.

Conservatives should call on lawmakers to join Republican U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and John Cornyn as co-sponsors and push S. 2598, the “FRESH START Through Bankruptcy Act.” It’s a student loan bankruptcy bill that both returns limited bankruptcy protections to federal student loans and requires colleges to at least partially reimburse the taxpayers for discharges. This legislation is long overdue.

Michael Alexander

Bucks County