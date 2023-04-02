Most people would be surprised to know that Franklin D. Roosevelt campaigned against bank deposit insurance when he ran for election in 1932. He thought it would make banks more reckless in their lending, since the government would back up banks with poor lending practices.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is in part due to poor lending practices. It might be illuminating to point out that those poor lending practices are exactly what the Biden administration has encouraged since taking over in 2021.

Silicon Valley Bank was lauded for its environmental-social-governance lending practices, which means it gave out loans to the “favored few” that were pursuing the “correct” policies in its business models. Do you think the Biden administration would have stepped up to the plate and bailed out the depositors if this had been a Texas bank loaning money to the fossil fuel industry? I don’t.

This is exactly what you get when you encourage banks to loan money for “woke” startups with seemingly little prospect of paying the money back.

This was a West Coast bank with West Coast clients monitored by West Coast regulators. And don’t think that “we” (the general public) don’t have to pay. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has to pay $20 billion to make the reckless depositors whole. You and I will have to pay in some way at our local Pennsylvania banks, as the FDIC increases its fees on all banks to pay for the bailout.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township