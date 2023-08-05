President Joe Biden told us that the purpose of the Russia-Ukraine war was to degrade Russia and originally added that he wanted regime change in Russia, before walking that back. Ukraine is cannon fodder in a proxy war between great powers.

What we see is the horrific suffering of the Ukrainian people, as led by the pied piper President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who waved the “red flag” of NATO at the Russian bull.

The great irony is that, if the shoe were on the other foot, I believe that the United States would have done what the Russians did.

But, no matter, the promise of NATO tactics and weapons to push Russians out of Ukraine has turned into a disaster. The Ukrainian forces are returning to the Soviet-era tactics they know well. Perhaps it would have been wiser to spend the money on training them to better deploy those Soviet-era tactics.

Remember that the hidden purpose of this war is to test the United States’ latest weapons systems in endless wars.

The war is currently at a territorial stalemate. It’s now a war of attrition to make each side as miserable as possible until one side cries uncle.

Pope Francis has expressed his doubts that Western countries are moving in the right direction to facilitate global peace, starting with war-torn Ukraine.

Biden’s proxy war with Russia is failing. Ukraine is suffering the barbarism of war and is decimated as a nation. It’s time for those of us — left, right and center — to join voices in calling this a failure and pushing Biden to facilitate peace in Ukraine.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township