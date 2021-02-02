An open letter to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

At the beginning of the last administration’s term, the Republican U.S. House and Republican U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion so-called tax cut for the middle class, and the Republican president signed it.

In the long run, about 80% of that tax cut will go those in the top 2% of the income bracket, not the middle class. President Donald Trump and Congress funded that tax cut by adding to the national debt, seemingly without a second thought.

So, with the country struggling under the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the economy particularly bleak for essential workers and others in the lowest tax brackets, I believe it is time to immediately pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

If it means adding to the national debt, so be it. These are desperate times for many Americans; they deserve substantial financial help. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and other top economists say we must act now.

Edward Shane

Manor Township