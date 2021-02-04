I, too, would like to respond to the Jan. 26 letter “Be careful what you wish for,” but in a much different way than the Jan. 28 letter “Voters might have regrets.”

The Jan. 26 letter writer was cautioning all those who voted for President Joe Biden that we might now have immigration reform, health care and legislation to address clean energy and the climate. Democrats might forgive massive college loan debt and will push for globalization.

Exactly! That’s why we voted for him! Biden also promises a clear plan to fight COVID-19, which former President Donald Trump failed so miserably to do. Biden chooses to focus on issues that affect all people rather than just himself, which was Trump’s only true concern.

As for the southern border wall, Trump had four years to complete his beautiful wall and couldn’t deliver. In my view, that’s more than enough time and money wasted.

The writer of the Jan. 26 letter is afraid Biden won’t be tough on China, but seemingly wasn’t concerned that Trump was anything but tough on Russia. As for the Supreme Court, apparently it’s a crime to “pack the court with liberals,” but not when it’s packed with conservatives. And why shouldn’t Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have representation in our government?

The original letter writer seems to be more concerned with his party surviving than allowing everyone to have an equal say in legislation.

I and the majority of voters wished and prayed for this outcome and are thrilled beyond words!

Carol Gallimore

East Hempfield Township