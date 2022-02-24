“Wanted: Highly educated and skilled professional for long-term position. Applicants must be Caucasian males, less than 55 years of age, and extreme right-wing ideologues willing to ignore the law when it conflicts with company goals.”

Would LNP | LancasterOnline publish such a classified advertisement? I hope not. But if it did, the Opinion pages would be filled with left-wing cries of racism, sexism and ageism. And those accusations would all be warranted.

Yet this advertisement is the exact inverse of qualifications that President Joe Biden has placed on a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee. So why are we not hearing cries of racism from the left? I believe it is because the left is so used to playing the race card against others that it doesn't even recognize when it is being racist.

Former President Donald Trump certainly placed right-leaning justices on the Supreme Court. However, his primary prerequisite was that they follow the U.S. Constitution, not ignore it. Any Biden nominee selected based on race would be seated under a cloud of racism, and it seems unlikely that constitutional integrity will be a highlight of their resume.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy