At what point will the people who voted for President Joe Biden regret it? How high will gas prices have to go — up to $3, $4 or higher since Biden stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline? Biden has halted new drilling on federal lands, possibly ending our energy independence.

The cost of everything, like food and energy, may go up because the cost of delivery will increase.

Biden's border policies might restart immigrant caravans, therefore increasing the number of immigrants. That might cause the immigrants who are already here illegally to have to fight for jobs. I’m sure John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, will get them all high-paying clean-energy jobs. Same with all the workers who saw pipeline jobs eliminated on the first day of Biden’s executive order spree.

The mainstream media would have had a field day trashing former President Donald Trump if he had issued 50-plus executive actions this quickly. Apparently Biden isn’t a dictator, but I’m sure that is what Trump would have been labeled.

There is no disputing the economy that Trump helped to create before the COVID-19 pandemic. But don’t forget that former President Barack Obama said it couldn’t be done and, when it was, he tried to take credit for it.

The COVID-19 pandemic actions by Trump were, in my view, the exact same things Biden said he would do if elected. Unfortunately, there is a word limit or I could go on about Biden’s other executive orders that aren’t in the best interest of the “America first” policy Trump started.

John Nickle

Manheim Township