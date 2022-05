I believe that President Joe Biden’s economic policies are harming all segments of the population’s finances.

If you are retired or nearing retirement, you have seen your 401(k) reduced in value. If you are raising a family, inflation is affecting all areas of providing for your family. With that, your ability to save for retirement is being impacted, too.

Biden’s policies will have long-lasting ramifications and need to be overturned.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township