The reason for inflation is simple. During the past year, the price of gas rose over 50% and the price of diesel rose over 70%. Everything you look at on a store shelf was brought there by a truck, and trucks use gas and diesel. The increased price of fuel is passed along as part of the cost of products and services.

Thus, inflation on everything is caused by the increased price of fuel.

Among the first things President Joe Biden did when he entered office were limiting the number of oil and gas drilling rigs, halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and suspending oil-drilling leases on the northern Alaskan slopes.

In my view, all of that led to enormous shortages in the production of oil and gas. Those shortages created — and continue to create — inflation.

Moreover, some of the oil that Biden has released from the U.S. strategic oil reserve has been sold to China, which I believe adds to inflation. We’re seemingly short on oil, and Biden allows it to be shipped to China.

I believe that the reason for inflation is simple: Biden’s oil/gas policy is to blame!

Russell U. Stahley

Manheim Township