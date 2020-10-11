I feel an obligation to respond to the letter about Joe Biden and abortion published Sept. 27 (“How can Catholics support Biden?”) As a practicing Catholic and Biden supporter, I am very much against abortion. So is Joe Biden.

In Biden’s 2007 book, “Promises to Keep,” he states, “My position is that I am personally opposed to abortion, but I don’t think I have a right to impose my view on the rest of society. I’ve thought a lot about it, and my position probably doesn’t please anyone.”

He continues: “I’ve stuck to my middle-of-the-road position on abortion for more than 30 years. I still vote against partial birth abortion and federal funding, and I’d like to make it easier for scared young mothers to choose not to have an abortion, but I also will vote against a constitutional amendment that strips a woman of her right to make her own choice.”

Joe Biden’s responsibility is to separate church and state from his personal views, thus following the Constitution.

The Constitution and the Supreme Court are clear on this subject. Society cannot dictate what a woman can do with her body. If a valid medical procedure is taken away, a woman might then be forced to seek dangerous options that place her life at risk. Remember, Biden is very much against abortion, as evidenced by the above.

Andrew Kuchak

Manheim Township