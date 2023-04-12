President Joe Biden has a history of lying. Most of his lies are fairly harmless: elevating his class rank in law school, trumpeting his Scranton upbringing or changing his views over time on key political matters.

But the one Biden lie that has damaged just about everyone in the country was the “inflation is transitory” lie. Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell all used the same talking points. Rather than immediately addressing the creeping inflation, they chose to play politics and not be honest with the American people.

Due to Biden’s inaction and lack of firm direction, Powell is now raising interest rates to try to stem the out-of-control inflation. That has led to banks collapsing due to bond investments being underwater. And it’s affecting 99% of this country’s citizens.

You can’t “cherry-pick” the issue that you are in agreement with the Biden administration on. So, if you support gun control or abortion rights, you don’t get that à la carte from Biden. You get everything on the wagon, and you are seeing the totality of the damage.

When are the Biden apologists going to come to terms with Biden’s continued dishonesty and weakness? He is damaging our country on all levels.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township