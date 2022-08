About 69 million Americans collect Social Security. Due to the out-of-control inflation under President Joe Biden, everyone may get up to a 10% increase in those benefits in 2023.

That sounds great, but it only keeps Social Security recipients even. What it does do is continue to stress the Social Security system financially.

Biden’s inflation is going to be generational, and Social Security is one example of this. There may be nothing left.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township