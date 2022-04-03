Good leadership can make — or break — a nation. Leaders’ decisions directly affect outcomes. Leaders must respond and adapt to circumstances they encounter or create.

President Joe Biden took an oath to uphold existing United States laws and protect America. How’s he doing?

1. Leaders take dramatic actions when crime spikes.

2. Leaders uphold their oaths and enforce southern border immigration laws. Leaders lead both parties to change laws they want changed. Leaders do not take only a party-line view or ignore laws they do not like.

3. Leaders make difficult foreign policy decisions that strengthen the U.S. and weaken enemies. What I view as Biden’s pathetic Afghanistan withdrawal, his misreading of Vladimir Putin and his late action in Ukraine have put the world on a war footing. Bullies must be confronted with strength. I find Biden’s diplomatic pandering to be embarrassing; Europe and NATO are unified more because of Putin’s threats than because of Biden’s diplomacy.

4. Leaders make the United States energy-independent. They develop a 30-year transition plan to “green.”

5. Leaders don’t select vice presidents or U.S. Supreme Court justices based on color or gender. They make decisions based on qualifications.

6. Good leaders don’t spend into oblivion, fueling inflation and adding to the national debt.

7. Good leaders don’t divide. They unify.

In my view, Biden violates every single leadership trait noted. I believe he has intentionally disregarded the will of the people or disastrously misread every key leadership decision signal.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township