I am confused. In all the years I have been reading LNP | LancasterOnline, I do not recall seeing the terms “far left” or “extreme left.” The terms you seemingly always publish are “far right” and “extreme right.” Am I to assume that there are no groups that are “far left” or “extreme left” to write about?

How would you classify antifascists or U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her supporters?

I suggest that you open your eyes and look at most of the Democratic Party, especially President Joe Biden. In my view, the president is bent on destroying our country, no matter the cost.

And, speaking of cost, Biden just keeps robbing Peter (taxpayers) to pay Paul (his green agenda and other plans). And, by the way, Peter has run out of money. But that’s no problem for the president — he just gets it someplace else.

I believe that we have a president who cannot count the difference between a two-word saying and a three-word one. Also, a president who seemingly shakes hands with Casper the friendly ghost.

“Either you will control your government, or government will control you” — Ronald Reagan.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township