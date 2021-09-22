So, President Joe Biden seemingly wanted all of our troops out of Afghanistan so he could take a victory lap on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Unfortunately, I believe that the inept way that he chose to do this created a disastrous and dangerous situation in Afghanistan, and possibly the world.

As a result, we had to evacuate State Department personnel by helicopter from the embassy in Kabul. And, tragically, 13 brave military personnel were killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport.

Congratulations, Joe. You can now add a Saigon and a Beirut to your feckless foreign policy legacy.

Ernest Frederick

Manheim Township