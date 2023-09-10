Just one question for all the socialist wannabes: How’s that socialist experiment working out for you since President Joe Biden’s election?

For decades, socialist ideology has spread through our universities, public schools, news media and politics. But never have socialists been able to actually attempt to destroy America and replace our republic with a utopian socialist fantasy. Until now.

Biden was the ideal empty vessel to be controlled and to put the pieces together for the radical left. There are attacks on free speech like we’ve never witnessed before. Anyone speaking against the left’s ideology or challenging its power must be silenced or destroyed. They’re using law enforcement to go after perceived enemies — just as we’ve seen when any dictatorship takes over. Using federal and state prosecutors to bring charges against your greatest challenger in the upcoming election is what we see in tyrannical dictatorships.

A majority of Americans believe we are headed in the wrong direction. How far must the cancer of socialism be allowed to spread before sanity prevails? Anarchy and turmoil are all necessary roads to socialism’s takeover. Have you visited a major Democratic-run city lately? How much pain must be inflicted on Americans before we take our country back?

We must stop the cabal between the political left, the federal bureaucracy and the media before we become Venezuela.

Read Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, and you’ll see how far we’ve already fallen. The plan is right there for the reading.

This letter is the writer’s opinion.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township