President Joe Biden’s first executive order stated that “entrenched disparities in our laws ... have often denied ... equal opportunity to individuals and communities.” It added that his administration would pursue an “equity agenda.”

Are equality and equity the same? No, not even close.

Equality is an inalienable right. It comes from God. In our U.S. Constitution, it’s a right that cannot be constrained by human laws. Example? The right to own and control your own property, which cannot be changed by human laws. Specifically, your property cannot be “taken” from you — meaning government cannot take from A and give it to B solely for B’s benefit.

Equity is both value and fairness. Humans decide what is fair. In the government’s hands, equity becomes a targeted action or decision. In the U.S. Constitution, only the Supreme Court is given the right to decide equity (fairness) in applying our laws.

So let’s connect the dots to understand why Biden’s equality and equity are not the same. Biden’s executive order declaring that equal opportunity does not exist for some Americans reflects his personal belief, not a God-given right. I believe that’s why he declared it his “equity agenda,” and not an “equality agenda.” He decides for us what he believes is equitable (fair).

Unfortunately, some of his “fairness” takes property from A, for the sole benefit of B. Legally, he cannot do that.

So, where does Biden’s equity lead us? In my view, to communism. Namely, taking from individuals and giving it to others for their benefit. That’s not the “equality” I want from our government. But it is Biden’s stated “equity” policy agenda. They are not the same.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township