I’ve never in my lifetime seen a country so divided. Some say President Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump in 2024. I’m not sure if this is based on Biden’s policies or pure hatred for Trump.

If you ask people to point out one good thing Biden has done, they try but can’t really say anything that has benefited them.

If you recall the stimulus money, it really caused inflation to skyrocket. People will say that, because of the 11 federal interest rate hikes, inflation is coming down. But I say look at the prices you’re paying for stuff. They are not coming down. Factor in higher wages or demands, and prices will never come back to normal levels — they just don’t.

So, remember this every time you go for groceries, fill up your gas tank or pay your utilities bill — it’s “Bidenomics.”

What I’m getting at is that the left would rather destroy this country and its value than admit that Biden isn’t a viable (or capable) candidate for president.

Fred Neyhard

Clay Township