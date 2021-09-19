To accuse President Joe Biden of incompetence bestows far too much credit, in my view. Ineptitude of this magnitude is no accident.

Biden’s Afghanistan debacle seemingly achieved his desired outcome. Just like in an autocracy or communist dictatorship, Biden seems to think his authority is absolute. That’s why I believe this liar in chief can abandon hundreds of American citizens behind enemy lines and still egregiously characterize his frantic, cowardly evacuation as a resounding success.

Gifting the enemy more than $80 billion worth of military gear is nothing short of treasonous. In my view, traitor Joe practically invites another 9/11. An emboldened al-Qaida knows this president will likely not re-enter Afghanistan should it attack us again.

Not a single individual was fired, no one resigned and not one person apologized over this self-inflicted disaster in Afghanistan. There is zero contrition from this administration. That says it all.

The Biden administration is, in my view, the worst assemblage of misfits, losers and propagandists of all time. If Biden had an iota of integrity, he would resign immediately — as should everyone else in this loathsome, miserable administration.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township